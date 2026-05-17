Jose Ramirez News: Homers during blowout win
Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, two walks and an additional run scored in Sunday's 10-3 win over the Reds.
Ramirez took Tejay Antone deep for a two-run homer in the eighth inning that capped Cleveland's offensive outburst Sunday. The blast was his seventh homer of the season and his first in 24 games after he homered six times over his first 24 contests. While the superstar third baseman hasn't fully returned to his usual elite offensive form -- batting .229 with 19 RBI in 48 games -- he still holds an impressive .358 OBP and leads MLB with 20 stolen bases.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Ramirez See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 17Yesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Friday, May 153 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 117 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Ramirez See More