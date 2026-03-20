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Jose Ramirez News: Homers in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 6:01am

Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's spring game against the Royals.

Ramirez returned to the lineup for the first time since a left-shoulder scare last Sunday. He announced his return early, when he swatted a no-doubt home run in his first plate appearance. The homer was Ramirez's third of the Cactus League and an indicator that he'll be ready for Opening Day next week.

Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians
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