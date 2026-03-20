Jose Ramirez News: Homers in return

Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's spring game against the Royals.

Ramirez returned to the lineup for the first time since a left-shoulder scare last Sunday. He announced his return early, when he swatted a no-doubt home run in his first plate appearance. The homer was Ramirez's third of the Cactus League and an indicator that he'll be ready for Opening Day next week.