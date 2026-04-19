Jose Ramirez News: Homers twice Sunday
Ramirez went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Orioles.
Ramirez provided the power surge for Cleveland, taking Trevor Rogers deep twice with a pair of solo shots, including one on the first pitch of the fourth inning. The performance continues a strong stretch at the plate, as he's now homered four times over his last nine games while stealing eight bases and posting a 1.413 OPS in that span. The veteran is also closing in on history, sitting at 291 career homers and 297 stolen bases -- putting him on the verge of becoming just the ninth player in MLB history to reach 300 in both categories.
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