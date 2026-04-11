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Jose Ramirez News: Ignites offense in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk, two stolen bases and an additional run scored in Saturday's 6-0 win over Atlanta.

Ramirez opened the scoring with a solo blast in the first inning before notching his first multi-steal effort of the season. It was a much-needed performance for the 33-year-old, who entered the contest just 8-for-53 on the year. Through 65 plate appearances, he's now slashing .175/.277/.333 with two home runs, seven RBI, five runs scored and two stolen bases while maintaining a solid 8:9 BB:K.

Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians
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