Jose Ramirez headshot

Jose Ramirez News: Involved in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 5:36am

Ramirez batted second and went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Giants.

Ramirez, who was moved up a spot in the order to take the place of an injured Chase DeLauter (hamstring), has hit safely in three consecutive contests. He's gone 6-for-11 during the mini streak, which is a sign he's coming around after a slow start since returning from a wrist injury July 22. Prior to the streak, Ramirez batted .197 (12-for-61) over the previous 18 games.

Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians
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