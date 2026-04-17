Jose Ramirez News: Keeps running in loss
Ramirez went 0-for-1 with four walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 6-4 loss to Baltimore.
Ramirez swiped his ninth bag in nine attempts, seven of them coming in the last seven contests. A rocky first two weeks has given way to the feared batter opposing pitchers are accustomed to seeing. He entered Friday slashing .355/.459/.710 with three home runs, two doubles and five RBI over the previous eight games, which may explain why the Orioles walked him four times.
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