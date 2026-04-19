Jose Ramirez headshot

Jose Ramirez News: Leads MLB in steals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 7:03am

Ramirez went 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 4-2 win over Baltimore.

Ramirez continues to wreak havoc on the basepaths, having swiped eight bags over the last eight games. That puts him alone atop the league with 10 stolen bases. The 33-year-old is shooting for a third consecutive season with at least 40 steals.

Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians
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