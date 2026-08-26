Jose Ramirez News: Leads offense in win

Ramirez went 3-for-6 with three doubles, five RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 8-6 extra-inning win over the Angels.

Ramirez had his hands all over this comeback win. He went to work after the Guardians fell behind, 5-0, after two innings. Ramirez had a pair of two-run doubles, including the go-ahead runs in the 10th inning, and another double that drove in one run. The cherry on top was his 30th stolen base of the season, giving the 33-year-old three consecutive seasons with at least that many steals.