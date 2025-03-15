Fantasy Baseball
Jose Ramirez headshot

Jose Ramirez News: Logs two hits Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2025 at 7:11am

Ramirez batted second and went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Friday's spring game against the Mariners.

Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said Friday he's leaning toward having Ramirez hit second in the 2025 regular season. He's mostly batted third during his career, but Ramirez has hit second in six of 11 Cactus League starts. He's batting .389 (7-for-18) out of the second spot in the order this spring compared to .154 (2-for-13) when batting third.

Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
