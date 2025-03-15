Jose Ramirez News: Logs two hits Friday

Ramirez batted second and went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Friday's spring game against the Mariners.

Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said Friday he's leaning toward having Ramirez hit second in the 2025 regular season. He's mostly batted third during his career, but Ramirez has hit second in six of 11 Cactus League starts. He's batting .389 (7-for-18) out of the second spot in the order this spring compared to .154 (2-for-13) when batting third.