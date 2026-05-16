Jose Ramirez headshot

Jose Ramirez News: Logs two steals in Saturday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a walk, two steals and a run scored during the Guardians' 7-4 win over the Reds on Saturday.

Ramirez stole both second and third base in the eighth inning, and he came home to score in the same frame on an error by Reds reliever Connor Phillips to extend the Guardians' lead to three runs. It was the fourth time this season that Ramirez logged two steals, with two of those games coming in his last three outings. The veteran slugger now leads the majors with 20 steals and has a .737 OPS with six home runs, 17 RBI and 27 runs scored in 207 plate appearances this season.

Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Ramirez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Ramirez See More
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Friday, May 15
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Friday, May 15
Author Image
Mike Barner
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 11
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 11
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
5 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 8
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 8
Author Image
Chris Bennett
8 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday. May 6
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday. May 6
Author Image
Chris Morgan
10 days ago