Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jose Ramirez headshot

Jose Ramirez News: Might hit second

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2025 at 6:54pm

Guardians manager Stephen Vogt indicated Friday that he's leaning toward batting Ramirez second this season, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Ramirez has spent the overwhelming majority of his career batting third, including in 2024 when 152 of his 158 starts were from the three hole. However, Vogt likes the idea of Ramirez hitting second, as it offers his best hitter more plate appearances and more RBI opportunities. It's not yet clear who would bat third for the Guardians in that scenario, but Kyle Manzardo, Carlos Santana and Lane Thomas have all been used in that spot of late during spring training.

Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now