Jose Ramirez headshot

Jose Ramirez News: Moved to second in order

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 16, 2026 at 6:22am

Ramirez batted second and went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 7-6 loss to the Reds.

Ramirez, who is batting just .220 through 46 games, logged his first three-hit effort of the season. It was the second consecutive game that he and Chase DeLauter switched spots in the batting order, and if batting second triggers a revival in the veteran's bat, then Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt may stick with the change. Ramirez, who has spent the majority of his career batting third (1,009 starts), recently expressed interest in batting second, per Tim Stebbins of MLB.com. The manager said nothing his set in stone, but he trusts Ramirez's instincts and will roll with the new batting order for now.

Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Ramirez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Ramirez See More
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Friday, May 15
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Friday, May 15
Author Image
Mike Barner
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 11
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 11
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
5 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 8
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 8
Author Image
Chris Bennett
8 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday. May 6
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday. May 6
Author Image
Chris Morgan
10 days ago