Jose Ramirez News: On base three times

Ramirez went 1-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 2-1 extra-innings win over Minnesota.

Ramirez singled, stole second base and scored on Kyle Manzardo's single in the fourth inning. Those were the only two hits the Guardians could muster on the day, but they were able to draw nine walks. Ramirez's bat has not been lethal thus far (.221 average), but his ability to draw walks (16.8 BB%) has led to 15 stolen bases (2nd in MLB) and 25 runs (T-30th).