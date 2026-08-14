Jose Ramirez News: Out of lineup Friday
Ramirez is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Padres.
Angel Genao is starting at third base and batting sixth, while Steven Kwan is leading off as the Guardians' designated hitter. In 17 games since returning from the injured list, Ramirez is slashing .197/.333/.197 with zero extra-base hits, four RBI, 11 runs scored, five stolen bases and a 12:3 BB:K across 75 plate appearances.
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