Jose Ramirez headshot

Jose Ramirez News: Provides game-winning hit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Ramirez went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Wednesday's 3-2 extra-inning win over Detroit.

Ramirez had done little through the first nine innings, but he showed up with a clutch hit in the extra frame. He doubled in what became the game-winning run. Ramirez is beginning to emerge from a season-opening slump; he's 10-for-23 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last six games.

Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians
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