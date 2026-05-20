Jose Ramirez News: Provides game-winning hit
Ramirez went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Wednesday's 3-2 extra-inning win over Detroit.
Ramirez had done little through the first nine innings, but he showed up with a clutch hit in the extra frame. He doubled in what became the game-winning run. Ramirez is beginning to emerge from a season-opening slump; he's 10-for-23 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last six games.
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