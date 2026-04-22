Jose Ramirez headshot

Jose Ramirez News: Stays busy on basepaths

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Ramirez went 1-for-3 with two walks, two runs scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Astros.

The star third baseman got intentionally walked and promptly swiped second base as part of Cleveland's six-run eruption in the eighth inning that flipped the script on a 4-2 deficit. Ramirez leads the majors in steals, going a perfect 11-for-11 on the basepaths through 25 games to stay just ahead of the Pirates' Oneil Cruz and the Nationals' Nasim Nunez, who have 10 each.

Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians
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