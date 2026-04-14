Jose Ramirez News: Stays hot with homer in loss
Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Cardinals.
Ramirez stayed hot Tuesday when he gave Cleveland an early spark with a solo homer off Michael McGreevy in the first inning, his third long ball of the season. The star third baseman later singled in the eighth and came around to score the go-ahead run before St. Louis rallied late. After a brutal start to the year, Ramirez has looked much more like himself recently, going 9-for-24 (.375) with two homers, three RBI, six runs scored and five stolen bases over his last six games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Ramirez See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
MLB FAAB Factor
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets6 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends15 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 3016 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Ramirez See More