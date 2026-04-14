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Jose Ramirez News: Stays hot with homer in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Cardinals.

Ramirez stayed hot Tuesday when he gave Cleveland an early spark with a solo homer off Michael McGreevy in the first inning, his third long ball of the season. The star third baseman later singled in the eighth and came around to score the go-ahead run before St. Louis rallied late. After a brutal start to the year, Ramirez has looked much more like himself recently, going 9-for-24 (.375) with two homers, three RBI, six runs scored and five stolen bases over his last six games.

Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians
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