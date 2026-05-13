Jose Ramirez News: Still running wild
Ramirez went 0-for-2 with a walk, a run scored and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Angels.
The Guardians ran wild against the battery of Reid Detmers and Sebastian Rivero, going 5-for-5 on steal attempts, with Ramirez and Angel Martinez pilfering two each. Ramirez re-took the major-league stolen base lead with the performance, and he's got 18 in 45 games to go along with a sluggish .207/.340/.366 slash line, six homers, 16 RBI and 26 runs.
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