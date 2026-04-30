Jose Ramirez News: Swipes bag in win
Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Rays.
Ramirez doubled and stole third base in the seventh inning, which upped his season total to 12 steals, tied for second in MLB. After a crime spree in which he stole nine bases in an 11-game span, Wednesday's theft was his first in seven contests.
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