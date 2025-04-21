Jose Ramirez News: Swipes bag in win
Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 5-4 extra-inning win over Pittsburgh.
Most of Ramirez's offensive contributions came in the seventh inning, when he had a two-out single, stole second base and scored on Kyle Manzardo's home run. Ramirez was recently dropped from the second spot in the order to third, which has helped a pair of slumping outfielders; Lane Thomas and Nolan Jones snapped hitless runs out of the two-hole. As for Ramirez, his bat plays anywhere. He's 4-for-11 with two walks, two steals, one RBI and three runs scored since manager Stephen Vogt tweaked the order.
