Jose Ramirez News: Tallies four RBI in spring game
Ramirez went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and four RBI in Monday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks.
Ramirez picked up his first two hits of spring training and looked to be in midseason form during Monday's exhibition. He delivered a ground-rule double in the bottom of third inning to plate a run, and then followed that up with a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth to give the Guardians a 5-0 lead. Ramirez inked a seven-year, $175 million contract extension with Cleveland over the offseason and appears primed for another big year.
