Jose Ramirez headshot

Jose Ramirez News: Tallies four RBI in spring game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Ramirez went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and four RBI in Monday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks.

Ramirez picked up his first two hits of spring training and looked to be in midseason form during Monday's exhibition. He delivered a ground-rule double in the bottom of third inning to plate a run, and then followed that up with a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth to give the Guardians a 5-0 lead. Ramirez inked a seven-year, $175 million contract extension with Cleveland over the offseason and appears primed for another big year.

Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Ramirez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Ramirez See More
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
4 days ago
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: First Base
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: First Base
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
13 days ago
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
MLB
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
Author Image
Josh Markowitz
13 days ago
What Is A Dynasty League In Fantasy Baseball?
MLB
What Is A Dynasty League In Fantasy Baseball?
Author Image
Mark Strotman
14 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
32 days ago