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Jose Ramirez News: Tallies three doubles Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Ramirez went 3-for-5 with three doubles, two RBI and a run score during the Guardians' 9-4 win over the Yankees on Tuesday.

Ramirez tied a career high with three doubles in Tuesday's win, with his second and third in the fifth and seventh innings, respectively, driving in two runs. He's now up to 17 doubles on the season, which is tied with Tyler Soderstrom for second-most in the American League behind Ernie Clement (19). Ramirez has gone 8-for-26 (.308) with seven RBI over his last seven games.

Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians
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