Jose Ruiz News: Dropped from 40-man roster

The Phillies designated Ruiz for assignment Sunday.

Ruiz will cede his spot in the Philadelphia bullpen to right-hander Seth Johnson, who was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Over his 16 relief appearances for Philadelphia this season, Ruiz was lit up for 13 earned runs on 21 hits and six walks across 14.1 innings. The 30-year-old is unlikely to attract much interest from other teams via waivers.