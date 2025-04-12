Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jose Siri headshot

Jose Siri Injury: Exits game due to leg injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2025 at 1:35pm

Siri left in the second inning of Saturday's game against the Athletics due to a lower left leg injury, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Siri fouled a ball off his lower left leg, and after staying on the ground for a couple of minutes he was helped onto a golf cart by trainers and taken off the field. He'll undergo further testing in the clubhouse, and an update on his injury should be made later during or after the conclusion of Saturday's contest. Tyrone Taylor has taken over in center field following Siri's exit.

Jose Siri
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now