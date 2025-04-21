Fantasy Baseball
Jose Siri headshot

Jose Siri Injury: Expected to miss 8-10 weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2025 at 1:57pm

Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said Monday that Siri (leg) is expected to be sidelined 8-to-10 weeks, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Siri suffered a left tibia fracture last week and has already been placed on the 10-day injured list. The timeline puts Siri out until mid-to-late June. Tyrone Taylor has been making regular starts as the center fielder with Siri out, and Jeff McNeil (oblique) is also being cross trained in the outfield during his rehab assignment in the minors.

