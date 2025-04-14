Fantasy Baseball
Jose Siri Injury: Looking at extended absence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Siri has been diagnosed with a fractured left tibia, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets sent Siri for additional testing Monday to determine the extent of his shin soreness, and he's looking at a lengthy absence after being diagnosed with a fracture. Manager Carlos Mendoza stated that Siri will be placed on the 10-day injured list while rehabbing the injury, though a timetable for his return has yet to be established. Tyrone Taylor and Starling Marte will presumably get more looks in the outfield while Siri is sidelined.

