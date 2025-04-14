Fantasy Baseball
Jose Siri Injury: Out again Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Siri (shin) is not in the lineup for Monday's contest in Minnesota.

Siri had to be carted off the field after fouling a ball off his left shin during Saturday against the Athletics. He'll be out of the lineup for a second straight day Monday but has not been placed on the 10-day injured list to this point. Tyrone Taylor will cover center field and bat eighth in Monday's series opener.

