Jose Siri Injury: Out again Monday
Siri (shin) is not in the lineup for Monday's contest in Minnesota.
Siri had to be carted off the field after fouling a ball off his left shin during Saturday against the Athletics. He'll be out of the lineup for a second straight day Monday but has not been placed on the 10-day injured list to this point. Tyrone Taylor will cover center field and bat eighth in Monday's series opener.
