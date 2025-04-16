Jose Siri Injury: Timeline for return still uncertain

Siri (tibia) has yet to officially be placed on the 10-day injured list, but Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Tuesday that the outfielder will put little to no weight on his broken left leg for 10 days and is "probably three weeks" away from being ready for baseball activities, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Mendoza didn't offer up a firm timeline for Siri to potentially resume playing in games, but because the 29-year-old is expected to be held out from baseball activity until around early-to-mid May and will need some time after that to ramp up, an early June return may be a best-case scenario. The Mets have yet to deactivate Siri, but that has more to do with roster management as the team navigates some uncertainty with its pitching staff after starter Griffin Canning (illness) was scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday against the Twins and is considered day-to-day. The Mets recalled a fresh arm from the minors (Justin Hagenman) to eat innings out of the bullpen Wednesday and optioned reliever Max Kranick to Triple-A Syracuse in a corresponding move, but New York could place Siri on the IL on Thursday to allow Kranick to rejoin the active roster ahead of a four-game series with the Cardinals.