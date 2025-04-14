Jose Siri Injury: Undergoing MRI, CT scan

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Monday that Siri (shin) is still "pretty sore" and will undergo an MRI and CT scan, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Siri fouled a ball off his left shin during Saturday against the Athletics and had to be carted off the field. He will go through tests to determine the extent of the damage and the Mets will decide after those results are in whether Siri needs to go on the 10-day injured list. Tyrone Taylor is in center field again for the Mets on Monday versus the Twins.