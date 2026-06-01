Jose Siri News: Blasts grand slam in loss

Siri went 1-for-5 with a grand slam in Monday's loss to the Rockies.

Siri cashed in on a bases-loaded opportunity in the third inning, turning on a Kyle Freeland cutter for a grand slam. The homer was the center fielder's second of the campaign, with his first coming Tuesday against the Tigers. Siri has impressed in a small sample size, hitting .304 with a .985 OPS across 24 plate appearances while seeing most of his opportunities in left field.