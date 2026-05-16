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Jose Siri News: Contract selected

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

The Angels selected Siri's contract from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.

Siri has spent the entire season in the minors, slashing .288/.353/.504 with five homers, 27 RBI, 18 runs and four steals through 140 plate appearances. His improved performance at the plate will now culminate in his promotion back to the majors to work as the Angels' bench outfielder. Bryce Teodosio was optioned to Salt Lake in a corresponding move, and Ben Joyce (shoulder) was moved to the 60-day IL to free up a 40-man spot.

Jose Siri
Los Angeles Angels
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