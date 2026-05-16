Jose Siri News: Contract selected
The Angels selected Siri's contract from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.
Siri has spent the entire season in the minors, slashing .288/.353/.504 with five homers, 27 RBI, 18 runs and four steals through 140 plate appearances. His improved performance at the plate will now culminate in his promotion back to the majors to work as the Angels' bench outfielder. Bryce Teodosio was optioned to Salt Lake in a corresponding move, and Ben Joyce (shoulder) was moved to the 60-day IL to free up a 40-man spot.
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