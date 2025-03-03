Jose Siri News: Hot start to spring continues
Siri went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.
He launched his third homer of the spring in the third inning, lofting a Liam Hendriks pitch just inside the foul pole down the left-field line. Siri's long balls are his only hits through 14 plate appearances so far, but he's also stolen a base and posted a 3:3 BB:K. The 29-year-old will be competing for playing time in center field with Tyrone Taylor once the regular season begins.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now