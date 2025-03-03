Jose Siri News: Hot start to spring continues

Siri went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.

He launched his third homer of the spring in the third inning, lofting a Liam Hendriks pitch just inside the foul pole down the left-field line. Siri's long balls are his only hits through 14 plate appearances so far, but he's also stolen a base and posted a 3:3 BB:K. The 29-year-old will be competing for playing time in center field with Tyrone Taylor once the regular season begins.