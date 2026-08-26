Jose Siri News: Playing time on upswing

Siri will start in left field and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Siri will pick up his fifth start in six games, with injuries to fellow outfielders Wade Meckler (concussion) and Gustavo Campero (hamstring) helping to open up playing time for the 31-year-old. Though Siri has posted some interesting power and speed production in the past when given extended playing time, his struggles with making consistent contact (35.6 percent career strikeout rate) have long suppressed his batting averages.