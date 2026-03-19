Jose Siri News: Sent to MiLB camp
The Angels reassigned Siri to minor-league camp Thursday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Siri signed a minor-league contract with the Angels at the beginning of February after he slashed just .063/.167/.125 across 36 plate appearances for the Mets in 2025. In 36 plate appearances for the Angels in spring training, the outfielder had another low slash line of .194/.237/.250.
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