Jose Siri headshot

Jose Siri News: Sent to MiLB camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2026 at 2:54pm

The Angels reassigned Siri to minor-league camp Thursday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Siri signed a minor-league contract with the Angels at the beginning of February after he slashed just .063/.167/.125 across 36 plate appearances for the Mets in 2025. In 36 plate appearances for the Angels in spring training, the outfielder had another low slash line of .194/.237/.250.

Jose Siri
Los Angeles Angels
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