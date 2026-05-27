Jose Siri headshot

Jose Siri News: Swats first homer as Angel

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Siri hit a solo home run in his only at-bat during a 10-6 victory versus Detroit on Tuesday.

Siri entered the contest as a defensive substitute in the eighth inning. He made the most of his lone plate appearance, belting a homer to left field to lead off the top of the ninth. Since joining the Angels' active roster May 16, Siri has played sporadically but has hit well, going 3-for-11 with two extra-base hits (a double and Tuesday's long ball).

Jose Siri
Los Angeles Angels
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