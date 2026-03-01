Jose Soriano headshot

Jose Soriano Injury: Pushed back due to illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Soriano won't start Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Mariners as scheduled due to an illness, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The right-hander has surrendered seven earned runs across 3.2 frames in his first two outings of spring training, and his third appearance will be pushed back due to an ailment. Soriano shouldn't miss much time and could slot back into the pitching schedule later in the week.

Jose Soriano
Los Angeles Angels
