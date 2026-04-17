Jose Soriano headshot

Jose Soriano News: Already at five wins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Soriano (5-0) allowed two hits and four walks while striking out eight over 5.2 shutout innings to earn the win Friday over the Padres.

Soriano fell short of a quality start for the first time this season, but he's still picked up a win in all five outings so far. The four walks matched his season high from Opening Day versus the Astros, but that's about the only complaint to be had with his performance. The right-hander has a tiny 0.28 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 39:13 K:BB across 32.2 innings so far. The walk rate is a concern in the long run, but he's consistently shown an ability to limit home runs as a groundball pitcher. He'll see his luck fade at some point, but he looks like the Angels' clear ace early in 2026. Soriano is tentatively projected to make his next start at home versus the Blue Jays.

Jose Soriano
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Soriano See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Soriano See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 17
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 17
Author Image
Chris Bennett
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Chris Morgan
12 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
21 days ago