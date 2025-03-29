Jose Soriano News: Blanks ChiSox for win

Soriano (1-0) picked up the win in Saturday's 1-0 victory over the White Sox, scattering two hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings. He struck out five.

Chicago never got a runner past first base against the right-hander. Soriano fired 46 of 73 pitches for strikes before handing things off to the Angels' bullpen in a successful 2025 debut, and after tossing 113 innings over 22 appearances (20 starts) last year, the 26-year-old should be ready to handle a bigger workload this season. Soriano's next trip to the mound is scheduled to come at home next weekend against the Guardians.