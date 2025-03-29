Jose Soriano News: Blanks ChiSox for win
Soriano (1-0) picked up the win in Saturday's 1-0 victory over the White Sox, scattering two hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings. He struck out five.
Chicago never got a runner past first base against the right-hander. Soriano fired 46 of 73 pitches for strikes before handing things off to the Angels' bullpen in a successful 2025 debut, and after tossing 113 innings over 22 appearances (20 starts) last year, the 26-year-old should be ready to handle a bigger workload this season. Soriano's next trip to the mound is scheduled to come at home next weekend against the Guardians.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now