Jose Soriano News: Blanks Cubs over six innings
Soriano (2-0) picked up the win against the Cubs on Tuesday. He pitched six shutout innings, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out four.
On a windy, chilly night at Wrigley Field, Soriano breezed through the Chicago lineup to pick up his second win in as many starts to begin the 2026 campaign. Soriano has looked great through two starts, tossing 12 combined shutout innings against the Astros and Cubs, surrendering a total of four hits and six walks. The walks are still an issue for the right-hander, but he's done a great job of mixing his five pitches. Soriano is scheduled to take the mound again Monday at home against Atlanta.
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