Jose Soriano headshot

Jose Soriano News: Collects 10th win of 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Soriano (10-6) picked up the win against the Rays on Tuesday, allowing three runs on nine hits while striking out two across 5.2 innings. He did not issue a walk.

The nine hits Soriano gave up Tuesday were his most of the season. However, the damage was limited to three runs thanks to double plays that the Blue Jays turned in both the third and fifth innings, the former of which came when the Rays had the bases loaded. Through three starts with Toronto, Soriano has a 2.76 ERA and 1.35 WHIP over 16.1 innings, and his next start is line up for this weekend on the road against the Yankees.

Jose Soriano
Toronto Blue Jays
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