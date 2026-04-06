Jose Soriano News: Continues torrid start to season

Soriano (3-0) earned the win over Atlanta on Monday, allowing one run on three hits and no walks while striking out 10 batters over eight innings.

Soriano entered Monday on a 12-inning scoreless streak to begin the campaign. That ended when Drake Baldwin launched a solo homer off him in the first frame, but Soriano responded in impressive fashion, allowing just two more hits and zero additional runs over the remainder of his eight innings. Soriano racked up 15 swinging strikes and 10 punchouts, giving him 21 strikeouts -- tied for the MLB lead -- through his first 20 frames. Soriano posted a career-worst 4.26 ERA last season along with an 8.1 K/9, so there's reason to be skeptical about how long he can keep dominating opponents, but for now he's emerged as one of fantasy's most valuable early-season successes.