Jose Soriano News: Dominates Toronto

Soriano (6-2) earned the win against the Blue Jays on Sunday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk while striking out seven across 7.2 innings.

Soriano yielded an RBI double to Kazuma Okamoto in the first inning, but that ended up being the only run allowed by the veteran right-hander. Following Okamoto's double, Soriano retired the next 20 batters he faced, a streak that was broken by a Myles Straw infield single in the eighth. It was the fifth quality start of the season for Soriano and his first since April 12 against the Reds. It was the bounce-back performance he needed after giving up eight earned runs over his last two starts, and he now sits at a 1.66 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 61:20 K:BB across 54.1 innings this season. Soriano's next start is tentatively slated for this weekend at home against the Dodgers.