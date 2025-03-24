Jose Soriano News: Ends spring on high note

Soriano allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out two batters over 5.1 innings in an exhibition start against the Dodgers on Sunday.

Soriano held the Dodgers scoreless until Max Muncy tagged him for a solo home run in the fifth inning. That was the only run the right-hander allowed in the outing, and he worked up to 85 pitches (including 51 strikes) in his final spring tune-up. Soriano finished the exhibition slate with a 3.60 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 21:10 K:BB over 20 innings, and he's slated to next take the mound in the Angels' third game of the regular season, which will take place Sunday in Chicago against the White Sox.