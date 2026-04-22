Jose Soriano News: Extends scoreless run

Soriano did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Blue Jays, allowing seven hits over five scoreless innings. He struck out four.

While Soriano failed to come away with a win for the first time in a start this season, the right-hander kept the Blue Jays off the board to lower his ERA to a minuscule 0.24. Through his first six starts, Soriano has given up just one run over 37.2 innings while posting a 0.82 WHIP with 43 strikeouts, the second most in the majors. Soriano will look to keep it rolling in his next outing, currently slated to come on the road against the White Sox next week.