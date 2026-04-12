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Jose Soriano News: Incredible start continues in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Soriano (4-0) earned the win Sunday against the Reds, allowing no runs on two hits and three walks in seven innings. He struck out 10.

Soriano continues to deal for the Angels, having now fired at least six innings while yielding one run or zero during his four-start win streak to open the new campaign. The right-hander has piled up 10 strikeouts in consecutive outings, and he threw a season-high 106 pitches Sunday. Soriano is in possession of a sterling 0.33 ERA, 0.67 WHIP and 31:9 K:BB over his first four appearances, and he'll be aiming to keep the good times rolling his time out versus the Padres.

Jose Soriano
Los Angeles Angels
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