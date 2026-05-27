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Jose Soriano News: Labors in fourth loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2026 at 7:37pm

Soriano (6-4) took the loss Wednesday against Detroit, allowing three runs on seven hits and four walks in five innings. He struck out four.

Soriano labored Wednesday, needing 105 pitches (61 strikes) to complete five frames while walking at least a trio of batters for the seventh time this season. The 27-year-old right-hander has come crashing back to earth quite a bit following an amazing start to the year that saw him post a 0.24 ERA through six outings, as Soriano has a 5.35 ERA and 1.51 WHIP across his last 33.2 innings (six starts). He's set to bring what's still an impressive 2.65 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 78:31 K:BB over 71.1 frames overall into a favorable home matchup against the Rockies.

Jose Soriano
Los Angeles Angels
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