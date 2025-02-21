Jose Soriano News: Lined up for spring debut

Soriano (arm) is scheduled to start Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Padres.

Soriano ended last season on the injured list with arm issues, which prompted an MRI on his elbow and shoulder in September. His MRI was clean and Soriano's inclusion in the pitching schedule to begin spring training suggests he's back to full strength after the long winter. If he makes it through camp unscathed, Soriano will likely be part of the Angels' starting rotation to begin the 2025 regular season after he put up a 3.42 ERA and 1.20 WHIP over 113 innings last year.