Jose Soriano headshot

Jose Soriano News: Loses control late in start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Soriano (6-3) allowed six runs on one hit, six walks and one hit batsman while striking out six over 5.1 innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Dodgers.

On one hand, holding the Dodgers to a single hit is impressive, but they didn't often have to take the bat off their shoulders. Soriano landed just 48 of 92 pitches for strikes, though he racked up 16 whiffs on 36 swings. It was the freebies that ultimately ruined the outing, particularly in the sixth inning -- of the last five batters he faced, he walked four and plunked one. That forced in two runs, and Chase Silseth allowed all three inherited runners to score as well. The six runs allowed were a season high for Soriano, though he still has a 2.41 ERA with a 1.07 WHIP and 67:26 K:BB through 59.2 innings over 10 starts. He's allowed 12 runs over 17 innings in May, so the early magic looks to be wearing off. Soriano is lined up for a home start against the Athletics in his next outing.

Jose Soriano
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Soriano See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Soriano See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, May 16
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, May 16
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
Yesterday
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
3 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 10
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 10
Author Image
Chris Morgan
7 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago