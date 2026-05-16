Jose Soriano News: Loses control late in start

Soriano (6-3) allowed six runs on one hit, six walks and one hit batsman while striking out six over 5.1 innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Dodgers.

On one hand, holding the Dodgers to a single hit is impressive, but they didn't often have to take the bat off their shoulders. Soriano landed just 48 of 92 pitches for strikes, though he racked up 16 whiffs on 36 swings. It was the freebies that ultimately ruined the outing, particularly in the sixth inning -- of the last five batters he faced, he walked four and plunked one. That forced in two runs, and Chase Silseth allowed all three inherited runners to score as well. The six runs allowed were a season high for Soriano, though he still has a 2.41 ERA with a 1.07 WHIP and 67:26 K:BB through 59.2 innings over 10 starts. He's allowed 12 runs over 17 innings in May, so the early magic looks to be wearing off. Soriano is lined up for a home start against the Athletics in his next outing.