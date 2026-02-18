Jose Soriano headshot

Jose Soriano News: Nabs start for Cactus League opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Soriano (forearm) is scheduled to start the Angels' Cactus League opener Saturday versus the Dodgers, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Soriano missed the final two weeks of the 2025 season while recovering from a right forearm contusion, but he seemingly moved past the injury quickly during the offseason and reported to spring training with no limitations. Angels manager Kurt Suzuki has already confirmed that Soriano has locked down a rotation spot, and the right-hander could even challenge Yusei Kikuchi for the Opening Day nod. Soriano wrapped up the 2025 campaign with a 10-11 record, 4.26 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 152:78 K:BB across 169 innings over 31 starts.

Jose Soriano
Los Angeles Angels
