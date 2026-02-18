Jose Soriano News: Nabs start for Cactus League opener
Soriano (forearm) is scheduled to start the Angels' Cactus League opener Saturday versus the Dodgers, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Soriano missed the final two weeks of the 2025 season while recovering from a right forearm contusion, but he seemingly moved past the injury quickly during the offseason and reported to spring training with no limitations. Angels manager Kurt Suzuki has already confirmed that Soriano has locked down a rotation spot, and the right-hander could even challenge Yusei Kikuchi for the Opening Day nod. Soriano wrapped up the 2025 campaign with a 10-11 record, 4.26 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 152:78 K:BB across 169 innings over 31 starts.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Soriano See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30027 days ago
-
Collette Calls
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions28 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings61 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: WHIP/ERA Mismatches62 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings90 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Soriano See More