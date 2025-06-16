Jose Soriano News: Notches eighth quality start
Soriano took a no-decision in Monday's 1-0 victory over the Yankees, allowing six hits and one walk over seven scoreless innings. He struck out six.
The Angels right-hander was masterful once again after fanning a season-high 12 in his last outing, as he scattered five singles and a double in this 101-pitch performance. Soriano flashed improved control in this start, breaking a stretch of seven consecutive starts issuing two or more free passes. Through 86.1 total frames, the 26-year-old has pitched to a 3.54 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 70:40 K:BB while conceding only three homers. Soriano is currently scheduled to make his next start at home against the Astros this weekend.
